Do you know that when you see your favorite celebrity promoting a product on Instagram they get paid for it? Kylie Jenner makes a million dollars every time she post something to her 111 million followers. Selena Gomez makes $800,000, Kim Kardashian makes $720,000 and Beyonce $700,000.
The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather continues. 50 Cent would like Floyd to meet him in the streets for a real fight because he knows he can take him. Vic Mensa called out Tekashi 6ix9ine for stealing his rapping style from Chicago rappers. He wants him to give some credit to people, but he’s also ready to fight.
RELATED: Serve Petuna: Teyana Taylor’s Hottest Looks On Instagram
RELATED: Kyrie Irving Apologizes To His Ex Kehlani On Instagram
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Instagram’s Latest Update Will Allow Users To Re-Share Friends Stories
The Latest:
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. B.Luck, EP.7
- Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour
- Lavar Ball On What The Lakers Need To Win An NBA Championship With LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Is This Why Stevie J REALLY Married Faith Evans? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots
- Which Celebrities Charge The Most Per Instagram Post? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Mediocre White Youtube Troll Offensively Critiques Black Women’s Hair
- Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions
- OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots
Which Celebrities Charge The Most Per Instagram Post? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com