Black Tony didn’t come to work again, but called to see if he could use someones bank account from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His friend bought 4 pounds of drugs and wrote Black Tony a check for 16 racks. Black Tony needs Headkrack or Rickey Smiley to deposit the check into their account then give him the money.
They both told him no and that it’s illegal. Black Tony mentioned that he doesn’t he doesn’t have a bank account because he keeps all his money under his bed. Rickey told him that he could go to jail for laundering money and he’s not with it. He even asked Beyonce Alowishus, but she said it’s a scam and he called her ugly and hung up.
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com