Is This Why Stevie J REALLY Married Faith Evans? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the information he has about Faith Evans! A couple weeks ago Stevie J and Faith shocked the world by getting married. Gary mentioned that Stevie married her allegedly because he owes over $110,000 in taxes and is looking for someone to help him pay it off. Faith has checks coming in and she might be able to help Stevie.

Safari was robbed at gun point earlier this year and a friend of his set him up. We are just finding out now that someone put a tracker on his car and knew where he was at the time of the robbery. Rickey Smiley mentioned that you can’t even trust friends and it’s sad that people have to watch their back with the people they are surrounded by.

