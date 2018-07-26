0 reads Leave a comment
Columbus Police scored a huge drug bust during a routine traffic stop.
Police seized a large quantity of heroin and fentanyl off Alum Creek Drive and Williams Road. About 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were found in the trunk of the driver’s car. The male driver ran from the scene and police are asking the public for help.
Police say the suspect is described as Latino, approximately 6-feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and is around 25 to 30 years old. He has a spider tattoo visible on his right forearm.
If you have any information police ask you to call 614-645-4616 or e-mail narcoticstips@columbuspolice.org.
Source: 10TV
Ohio Traffic Stop Turns Into Huge Drug Bust was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
