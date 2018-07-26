CLOSE
News
Home > News

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling Papers II’ On ‘Hot Ones’

The O.G. tries to avoid blowing his high on the wings of death

0 reads
Leave a comment
Wiz Khalifa Visits 92Q In Baltimore

Source: Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) / Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq)

On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, platinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa takes on the wings of death with host Sean Evans.

With the wrath of the wings of death in his system, Wiz goes through and breaks down everything from his Weed Olympics with Snoop Dogg, to his love for the Diplomats, and even explains why Pittsburgh’s Primanti Bros. still holds the crown for most innovative sandwich in America.

Peep the entire episode below to find out if Wiz makes it through all 10 wings without blowing his high.

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling Papers II’ On ‘Hot Ones’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
Tyga Rocks LeBron Jersey In New Video “SWISH”
 2 hours ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close