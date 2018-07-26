Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine & DJ Akademiks

Via | HipHopDX

DJ Akademiks has drawn the ire of Vic Mensa once again.

The beef resurfaced after the internet personality shared a clip of the Roc Nation artist criticizing Tekashi 6ix9ine during a recent interview on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles.

Akademiks claimed Mensa “found the subject of his next promo run.” Mensa fired back with a dare for 6ix9ine and a threat for the Everyday Struggle host on Wednesday (July 25).

“Hmmmm I wonder if @6ix9ine wanna see me in these mf hands tho?” he wrote on Instagram. “fuck all that security shit. & @akadmiks shut yo bitch ass up it’s on sight 4 u when I see u.”

