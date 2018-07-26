CLOSE
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With His Dad

Via | HotNewHipHop

Drake gives his dad some love on IG, sharing an old pic with him as a baby.

After sharing a low key weird photo of him drinking a margarita on IG yesterday, Drake decided to come through in the scary hours of Thursday morning and share a few random photos on Instagram, one of which was an old tbt pic of him as a baby in his pops’ arms.

Shelby Drive.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With His Dad was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

