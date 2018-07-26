Derez De’Shon hasn’t been in the rap game long, but loves every part about it. He can support his family, talk about his pain and problems in songs and so much more. Before his rap career took off he would work other gigs like at UPS.

Follow @TheRSMS

He talked about his family and his oldest daughter is 11. Headkrack couldn’t believe it and asked him how he stays so young. Derez mentioned that he laughs a lot, enjoys life and drinks as well as clubs.

RELATED: Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

He also spoke about the very first time where he felt like he made it. At club 1145 the DJ played his song and cut the song. Everybody was rapping lyric by lyric and he couldn’t believe it. Derez looks forward to putting out more music that fans will enjoy.

RELATED: Derez De’Shon On Why He Was Relieved After Running Into His High School Crush [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Blac Youngsta On Why He Was Determined To Make “Booty” A Hit [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS] 12 photos Launch gallery Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS] 1. Derez De’Shon 1 of 12 2. Derez De’Shon 2 of 12 3. Derez De’Shon 3 of 12 4. Derez De’Shon 4 of 12 5. Derez De’Shon 5 of 12 6. Derez De’Shon 6 of 12 7. Derez De’Shon 7 of 12 8. Derez De’Shon 8 of 12 9. Derez De’Shon 9 of 12 10. Derez De’Shon 10 of 12 11. Derez De’Shon 11 of 12 12. Derez De’Shon 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS] Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS]

Derez De’Shon Tells Why He Looks So Much Younger Than He Is [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com