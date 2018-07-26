Derez De’Shon Tells Why He Looks So Much Younger Than He Is [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS]

Derez De’Shon hasn’t been in the rap game long, but loves every part about it. He can support his family, talk about his pain and problems in songs and so much more. Before his rap career took off he would work other gigs like at UPS.
He talked about his family and his oldest daughter is 11. Headkrack couldn’t believe it and asked him how he stays so young. Derez mentioned that he laughs a lot, enjoys life and drinks as well as clubs.
He also spoke about the very first time where he felt like he made it. At club 1145 the DJ played his song and cut the song. Everybody was rapping lyric by lyric and he couldn’t believe it. Derez looks forward to putting out more music that fans will enjoy.
