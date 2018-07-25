CLOSE
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look Ignant By Pitting Them Against Each Other

Smh, she's asking too much of both.

NSYNC Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Leave it to Ellen to showcase how drastic millennials are to baby boomers.

The talk show host aired another one of her Baby Boomers vs. Millennials segments and the results were hilarious.

By now you’d think baby boomers would know the ins and outs of text culture, but clearly that’s hopeful wishing. And you’d also think millennials would know the fundamentals of sitcom classics, but if it’s anything before 1985 we might as well join the struggle bus.

Watch Ellen pit the two generations against each other below, then swipe through for more hilarious clips of the baby boomers vs. millennials divide!

LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look Ignant By Pitting Them Against Each Other was originally published on globalgrind.com

