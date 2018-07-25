CLOSE
Feature Story
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday

Dope shit.

Power fans, we have some dope news for you.

This Sunday, the one and only Kendrick Lamar will guest star on your favorite crime drama series. Executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement according to Rap Up, “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power.’ Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 is definitely excited about the new addition, as he tweeted earlier today:

If you’re like us, we know you can’t wait to see who Kendrick Lamar will play. Tune into STARZ this Sunday, July 29 at 8 p.m. for K.Dot’s big reveal.

