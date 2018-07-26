TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos Of Rumi & Sir Carter

Finally! Beyonce & Jay-Z give us a beautiful glimpse of their beautiful twins Rumi & Sir Carter.

We knew they’d be just as adorable as their big sister Blue, but wow!

The heirs to the Carter throne are now out for the world to see, which much be such a relief for their famous parents who haven’t shown the babies faces since they were one month old.

But paparazzi managed to get some sneak peaks during their recent vacay.

Check out some other adorable Carter family moments in the gallery below.

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS) 10 photos Launch gallery The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS) 1. Bey chows down on her Easter meal. Source:Tumblr 1 of 10 2. Beyonce is gorgeous as she enjoys her Easter feast. Source:Tumblr 2 of 10 3. Papa Jay walks hand-in-hand with baby Blue. Source:Tumblr 3 of 10 4. Beyonce shares a kiss with Blue. Source:Tumblr 4 of 10 5. Blue Ivy poses in her mom's sun hat. Source:Tumblr 5 of 10 6. Blue Ivy spends time with the Easter bunny. Source:Tumblr 6 of 10 7. Beyonce poses in an all-white Easter short set. Source:Tumblr 7 of 10 8. Baddie Bey stuns in gold shades and Easter bunny. Source:Tumblr 8 of 10 9. Bey shares a photo of her Easter scenery. Source:Tumblr 9 of 10 10. Up Close & Personal. Source:Tumblr 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS) The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

