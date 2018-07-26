CBUS 411 Report: Racist Follows Black Man Home, Calls Him A N-Word

The madness has to stop.

A road rage incident that turned into a racist tirade has gone viral.

A Columbus man, Charles Lovett, posted a video on his Facebook page showing an unidentified white man actually followed him to his home to call him the n-word and harass him about a disagreement on the road.

The racist man who was driving a Uriah’s Heating, Cooling Refrigeration truck insists he didn’t follow Lovett home but Lovett insisted he did. When Lovett approached the white man he said: “I just want to let you know what a n—– you are.”

Lovett’s cousin told us that her cousin was not in the wrong in the situation. The white man wanted to pass Lovett illegally and when Lovett tried to explain to the driver he couldn’t do that all hell broke loose.

Lovett wrote “Nobody, African American Mexican Puerto Rican deserves what’s been happening to us across the United States here lately. This incident is just one of many sadly,” on his Facebook post.

