Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Derez De’Shon came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his hit song “Hardaway” and how life was growing up. As a kid he didn’t have much and always wondered how other lived. He also revealed he came from a single-parent household, where his dad raised him.
His father was very hard on him more than his younger brothers, but it made him the man he is today. Growing up he learned from his mistakes and hungered for more in life. Derez wasn’t sure if he was going to be a rapper when he grew up and began writing poetry when he was younger.
RELATED: Derez De’Shon On Why He Was Relieved After Running Into His High School Crush [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
His poetry had a certain hip-hop element to it and he enjoyed that. Headkrack believes that Derez if he wanted to could put out an album with him only singing and speaking ad libs. For now Derez is enjoying life while he’s still here.
RELATED: Paternity Results: Olive Garden Co-Workers Find Out Who’s The Father [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party
- Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral For Their Luscious Locks
- They Shottin’: Lamar Odom Escapes Gunfire Outside Queens Hooters Unharmed
- Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party
- Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
- Watch Shiggy Get At Drake For That Money!
- Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again
- Watch: The Bay Area Celebrates Nia Wilson’s Life By Blasting Her Songs At Peace Rallies All Through Oakland
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson in Graciousness
- Why You Must To Get Prepared To Protect Yourself [EXCLUSIVE]
Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS]
Derez De’Shon [PHOTOS]
1. Derez De’Shon1 of 12
2. Derez De’Shon2 of 12
3. Derez De’Shon3 of 12
4. Derez De’Shon4 of 12
5. Derez De’Shon5 of 12
6. Derez De’Shon6 of 12
7. Derez De’Shon7 of 12
8. Derez De’Shon8 of 12
9. Derez De’Shon9 of 12
10. Derez De’Shon10 of 12
11. Derez De’Shon11 of 12
12. Derez De’Shon12 of 12
Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com