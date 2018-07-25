Derez De’Shon Talks About Being Raised By A Single Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Derez De’Shon came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his hit song “Hardaway” and how life was growing up. As a kid he didn’t have much and always wondered how other lived. He also revealed he came from a single-parent household, where his dad raised him.

His father was very hard on him more than his younger brothers, but it made him the man he is today. Growing up he learned from his mistakes and hungered for more in life. Derez wasn’t sure if he was going to be a rapper when he grew up and began writing poetry when he was younger.

His poetry had a certain hip-hop element to it and he enjoyed that. Headkrack believes that Derez if he wanted to could put out an album with him only singing and speaking ad libs. For now Derez is enjoying life while he’s still here.

