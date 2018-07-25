Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and she’s got on new draws for the Church Announcements! She spoke about the members of the church using their rent money to play Powerball. The pastor said that if they get kicked out their homes they are allowed to sleep in the fellowship hall.
A home going service was almost planned for one of the members homes that was found in the basement and looked dead. Right before they embalmed him he woke up and mentioned that the refer put him out. We are also praying for another member that passed away at the age of 96 from hairline cancer, bad feet, muscle spasms and so much more.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Complains About The People Wearing Bikinis To The Church Picnic [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party
- Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral For Their Luscious Locks
- They Shottin’: Lamar Odom Escapes Gunfire Outside Queens Hooters Unharmed
- Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party
- Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
- Watch Shiggy Get At Drake For That Money!
- Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again
- Watch: The Bay Area Celebrates Nia Wilson’s Life By Blasting Her Songs At Peace Rallies All Through Oakland
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson in Graciousness
- Why You Must To Get Prepared To Protect Yourself [EXCLUSIVE]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]
1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014)1 of 15
2. Bernice Jenkins In The StudioSource:TV One 2 of 15
3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera3 of 15
4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"4 of 15
5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show"5 of 15
6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi6 of 15
7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"7 of 15
8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover8 of 15
9. Bernice Jenkins9 of 15
10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins10 of 15
11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show"11 of 15
12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show"12 of 15
13. Bernice Jenkins13 of 15
14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements14 of 15
15. Bernice Jenkins onstage15 of 15
Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com