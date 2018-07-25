18-year Nia WIlson, who was stabbed and killed by a White Supremacist in Oakland over the weekend, had a bourgeoning rap career before her life was taken away.

The slain teen was known in the Yay area for dropping music online and representing for her city. On Tuesday, her city showed the love back in by blasting some of Nia’s music at peace rallies all through Oakland.

Nia Wilson was a rapper, so her sister out here blasted some of her music #sayhername pic.twitter.com/MpUSIHlIqX — Lucas Guilkey (@lucasguilkey) July 24, 2018

John Cowell, the man responsible for her shocking death has been arrested and taken into custody.

Here is footage of #NiaWilson murder suspect, white supremacist John Cowell getting arrested. Do you see how relaxed and casual they are arresting this dude? They are arresting him like he shoplifted something pic.twitter.com/KL1CcyjEe4 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 24, 2018

Let’s hope Nia’s family gets the justice they deserve.

Watch: The Bay Area Celebrates Nia Wilson’s Life By Blasting Her Songs At Peace Rallies All Through Oakland was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: