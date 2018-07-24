Jeff Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Birthday Message To His Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

Grab a tissue because Jeff Johnson has us all emotional over a special message he shared. He first began talking about Nia Wilson, who was murdered at the BART station. Jeff believes if this is not a hate crime then this inhumane.

He also spoke about that more Black people need to be trained on how to use firearms as well as learn self-defense. Jeff as is third thing people to know show loved to his wife. It’s her birthday and Jeff got emotional when talking about how much he loves her, how amazing she is and supportive. Jeff also mentioned that we need to thank the people in our life that support us at all times.

