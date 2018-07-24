CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For An Overdose (UPDATE)

Demi had been sober for six years before this hospitalization

1 reads
Leave a comment
'The X Factor' Season Finale Press Conference

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Update: A source close to Lovato states that the singer did not overdose on heroin.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Per TMZDemi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday after what law enforcement officials are calling a heroin overdose.

Her current condition is unknown.

Lovato, who has long battled substance abuse had been clean from cocaine for over six years. Recently she released a single titled “Sober,” hinting that she had relapsed.

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Demi Lovato’s New Tear Jerker, “Sober”

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For An Overdose (UPDATE) was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For An Overdose (UPDATE)
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset
 22 hours ago
07.25.18
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 2 days ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 2 days ago
07.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close