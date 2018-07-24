CLOSE
Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’

Now you can enjoy a cold one with your four-legged buddy!

Now this story is definitely meant for the dog lovers in Columbus. Brewdog announced Tuesday that they will now serve dog-friendly beer so owners can host their own ‘pawties.”

 

Owners can host their own pawtie at DogTap in their outdoor park. Dog hats, cake, and beer will be provided!

Sounds like a plan? You can book a ‘pawtie’ in advance on BrewDog’s website.

Source: 10TV

Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’ was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

