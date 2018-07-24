Get Ready for the Arrival of 5G on Smartphones

If you learn one thing today about the future of wireless transmission it’s that the ‘G,’ in 4G and 5G, stands for generation.

With that said, we are quickly approaching the next generation of higher speed transmission for cell phones and mobile devices.

Companies like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint will all begin launching 5G services by either late 2018 or early 2019.

“Now imagine how 5G will revolutionize everything in our lives,” according to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. “Speeds 100 times faster than today, driverless cars, incredibly smart robots and smart city technologies will be powered by an always-connected 5G network.”

As you might expect your 4G LTE capable phone will not benefit at all from the upgrade.

To pick up and transmit at 5G speeds you’ll need a device that has a 5G chip.

According to CNET Qualcomm has finally been able to shrink a 5G chip down small enough to meet cell phone requirements which means 5G phones will be coming soon as well.

What does 5G get me?

In the beginning 5G probably won’t do much for the average user.

“The big four national carriers are in a race to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks, which should bring faster speeds, superior responsiveness and better coverage,” according to a CNET article. “5G is seen as the foundational technology for areas like self-driving cars and streaming virtual reality, and it starts with these early deployments.”

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Picture Alliance and Getty Images

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4 Source:Getty 1 of 28 2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens last Source:Getty 2 of 28 3. Luther Vandross On Stage Source:Getty 3 of 28 4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey' Source:Getty 4 of 28 5. Little Richard And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 5 of 28 6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28 Source:Getty 6 of 28 7. Luther Vandross Live In Concert Source:Getty 7 of 28 8. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 8 of 28 9. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 9 of 28 10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 10 of 28 11. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 11 of 28 12. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 12 of 28 13. Roberta Flack And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 13 of 28 14. Singer Luther Vandross Source:Getty 14 of 28 15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music Fair Source:Getty 15 of 28 16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Source:Getty 16 of 28 17. 33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 17 of 28 18. BET Awards Source:Getty 18 of 28 19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9 Source:Getty 19 of 28 20. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 20 of 28 21. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 21 of 28 22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre Source:Getty 22 of 28 23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 23 of 28 24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty 24 of 28 25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000 Source:Getty 25 of 28 26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy Party Source:Getty 26 of 28 27. Luther Vandross Retro Source:Getty 27 of 28 28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music Awards Source:Getty 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Get Ready for the Arrival of 5G on Smartphones was originally published on wzakcleveland.com