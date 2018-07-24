Denzel and JAY-Z helped make Frank Lucas’ name famous with American Gangster. But the story of Frank Matthews, AKA Black Caesar, is one of the rare G’s who got out of the life before being arrested or murdered.

He’s still on the run today.

Flip the page for the full story, via @_ValTown_.

FRANK MATTHEWS BLACK CAESAR THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY A MYSTERY “IF YOU BROKE MUTHAF**** KEEP IT!!!” THREAD BELOW @_ValTown_ pic.twitter.com/kTgFPVtFGU — Brian (@_ValTown_) July 24, 2018

Original GG’z: Meet Frank Matthews, The Kingpin Who Got Away was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: