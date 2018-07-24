CLOSE
News
Home > News

Original GG’z: Meet Frank Matthews, The Kingpin Who Got Away

A street historian breaks down the story Hollywood won’t tell.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Police tape with fingerprint and magnifying glass

Source: Comstock / Getty

Denzel and JAY-Z helped make Frank Lucas’ name famous with American Gangster. But the story of Frank Matthews, AKA Black Caesar, is one of the rare G’s who got out of the life before being arrested or murdered.

He’s still on the run today.

Flip the page for the full story, via @_ValTown_.

Original GG’z: Meet Frank Matthews, The Kingpin Who Got Away was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 2 days ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 2 days ago
07.23.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 5 days ago
07.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close