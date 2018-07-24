Drake Bought $10K Worth Of Ice Cream For Fans

Drake’s latest album promotion is getting him a lot of love on the streets of LA.

The weather has been so hot lately, that Drake and his team decided to set up ice cream carts around LA (5 in total), with each cart having some of Drake’s lyrics on them. Each cart was giving away free ice cream.

In fact, Drake gave away so much free ice cream, that he actually spent $10,000 on all of it.

Some people may think that Drake doesn’t need to promote his album, especially with the viral In My Feelings dance, but he and his team thought “it would be a cool thing to do on a hot day for the community”.

