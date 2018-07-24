Made in America Festival Staying in Philly

Jay Z’s Made in America Festival is staying in Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez have come to an agreement that the festival will be in the City of Brotherly Love for years to come despite the rumors.

Just last week, a spokesperson said that this would be the last year of the festival in Philly, and it caught the folks at RocNation totally off guard.

Mayor Kenney responded quickly after the announcement was made and called the whole thing an “unfortunate misunderstanding.” Get ready to party in Philadelphia Sept 1-2 of this year.

