So You Know It’s Real: Stevie J Gets Faith Evans Tattoo

"Tatt my name on you so I know it's real."

Stevie J and Faith Evans are in the honeymoon phase and its spilling all over our timeline. In case you didn’t believe their love, Stevie went and tattooed Faith’s initials and their wedding date on his chiseled body.

Stevie and Faith are doing their best to prove the skeptics wrong. TMZ recently obtained a copy of their marriage license, which makes no mention of Faith’s marriage to The Notorious B.I.G.. It does, however, lists her divorce to Todd Russaw.

And just in case you’re wondering Stevie J was never married before. Oop Joseline.

