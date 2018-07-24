Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is giving his opinion on Cardi B and Offset friendship rules. Cardi B recently went on Twitter to talk about how Offset helps her choose her friends. Growing up sometimes your parents know good people in your life and Offset is trying to keep Cardi B away from certain people.

Gary believes that this is a way for Offset to manipulate, control and isolate Cardi B and it’s not right. He also brought up the fact that Offset cheats on Cardi B and that she should watch the men she dates. Kim Kardashian rushed Kanye West to the hospital to seek treatment for the flu.

RELATED: Is Cardi B Going Too Far For Her Privacy? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Best Cardi B Throwback #MyMamaSaid Memes

25 photos Launch gallery

Best Cardi B Throwback #MyMamaSaid Memes

Continue reading Best Cardi B Throwback #MyMamaSaid Memes

Best Cardi B Throwback #MyMamaSaid Memes

[caption id="attachment_2978188" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty[/caption]   Not only does Cardi B have one of the hottest albums out right now, she’s also the subject of one of the most hilarious memes we’ve seen all summer. See, it all started when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media with her hand on her hip looking like the block’s biggest know-it-all. Of course, Black Twitter took it and ran with it using the hashtag #MyMamaSaid. Here are some of our favorite ones.

Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For An Overdose (UPDATE)
 19 hours ago
07.25.18
Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset
 22 hours ago
07.25.18
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 2 days ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 2 days ago
07.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close