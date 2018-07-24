Gary With Da Tea is giving his opinion on Cardi B and Offset friendship rules. Cardi B recently went on Twitter to talk about how Offset helps her choose her friends. Growing up sometimes your parents know good people in your life and Offset is trying to keep Cardi B away from certain people.
Gary believes that this is a way for Offset to manipulate, control and isolate Cardi B and it’s not right. He also brought up the fact that Offset cheats on Cardi B and that she should watch the men she dates. Kim Kardashian rushed Kanye West to the hospital to seek treatment for the flu.
Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com