YG Talks About Films That Best Show What Life In L.A. Is Really Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

YG is on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and talking about his new album, fashion and so much more. Everyone knows him for his rapping skills, but Headkrack pointed out that he’s very fashion forward as well. When YG’s album comes out he would like to not only do a concert, but a fashion show as well.
YG talked about L.A. and other parts such as Watts and Englewood. Movies that most relate to the scenery and the vibe is “The Wood” and “Menace To Society.” He believes it showed gang culture as well as brother hood.
RELATED: YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
His new album will be out in August and fans are pretty excited about it. He mentioned that he puts as many songs as he wants on it to get his point across. YG fans get ready because this album is for you!
RELATED: Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After Wimbledon Loss
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Diving Skills! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson in Graciousness
- Why You Must To Get Prepared To Protect Yourself [EXCLUSIVE]
- So We Know Its Real: Stevie J Tatted Faith Evans’ Name On This Part Of His Body
- Get Ready for the Arrival of 5G on Smartphones
- Proteck The Queen: Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Possible Anthrax Package
- Roy Wood Jr. Gets Called Out After Changing His Story Mid-Prank [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Misses Work Because He’s Busy Living His Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]
- LA Leakers Host Justin Credible Refuses To Play Any 6ix9ine Music On Power 106
- Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For An Overdose (UPDATE)
- Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
YG Talks About Films That Best Show What Life In L.A. Is Really Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com