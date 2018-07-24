Stormy Daniels is back on the market.

The porn star’s husband, Glendon Crain, filed for divorce last week, just days after her arrest at an Ohio strip club.

Glendon, who wed Stormy in 2015, has accused President Trump‘s alleged former mistress of cheating on him and requested a restraining order.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, broke the news today (Monday), saying, “My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage… Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority.” Glendon, who is also a porn star, is seeking full custody of their seven-year-old daughter as well as child support.

Fasho Thoughts:

Now if Melania divorces Trump, Stormy cold end up the First Lady.

Glendon is Stormy’s third husband.

Who knew she was married and had a kid.

STORMY DANIELS: Getting Divorced was originally published on rnbcincy.com

