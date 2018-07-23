CLOSE
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This…

Jada Pinkett-Smith reminded us what a fabulous and fly 46-year-old body looks like.

USA - Focus premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Will Smith’s Instagram page is the best place on social media and if you’re not following him, here’s all the reasons you should.

This weekend, Will posted a social media clip of the Smith family spending quality time together and Jada Pinkett au naturel with her hair flying around.

Jada was caught off-guard, but wouldn’t let herself go out like that. The 46-year-old “Red Talk Table” host posted this bikini clad photo on her Instagram, reminding us how great she looks!

Go ‘head!

