Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley had a fabulous weekend in New Orleans with his brothers of Omega Psi Phi. They were all there for the 81st Grand Conclave. Rickey mentioned that he had the time of his life and met so many positive brothers doing great things with their life.
During a step show one of the bruhs jumped over another one and hurt his ankle very bad. He was able to complete the show with one good ankle and Rickey couldn’t believe it. There was no fighting, a lot of love and respect with good people. Rickey said, “New Orleans owes me nothing,” and can’t wait to go to Tampa next year for it.
RELATED: Deon Cole Credits Rickey Smiley For Helping His Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: “I’m Blessed” By Charlie Wilson Feat. T.I. Inspires Rickey Smiley To Give Thanks [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Porsha Williams Twerks For Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- STORMY DANIELS: Getting Divorced
- Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter
- ‘LHHH’ Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To Keep It Fake Classy
- #MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just Casually Took Her To Italy For This Simple Reason
- Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out
- Get The Guac: 3 California Men Charged For Illegal $300,000 Avocado Business
- 50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young Throwing Shade At His Ex Iggy Azalea?
- Made In America Festival Isn’t Going Anywhere, Including Leaving The Parkway
- Interesting Info About Pusha T’s Celebrity Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]
Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]
1. AJ Calloway and ShaqSource:AJ Calloway Instagram 1 of 10
2. Terrence JSource:Terrence J Instagram 2 of 10
3. Tom Joyner3 of 10
4. Kevin McCallSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Rickey Smiley5 of 10
6. Joe Torry6 of 10
7. Lil’ JJ7 of 10
8. Jesse JacksonSource:PR Photos 8 of 10
9. Doug and Ryan Stewart9 of 10
10. Langston HughesSource:AP 10 of 10
Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com