Rickey Smiley Talks About Having The Time Of His Life With The Bruhs Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.23.18
Rickey Smiley had a fabulous weekend in New Orleans with his brothers of Omega Psi Phi. They were all there for the 81st Grand Conclave. Rickey mentioned that he had the time of his life and met so many positive brothers doing great things with their life.

During a step show one of the bruhs jumped over another one and hurt his ankle very bad. He was able to complete the show with one good ankle and Rickey couldn’t believe it. There was no fighting, a lot of love and respect with good people. Rickey said, “New Orleans owes me nothing,” and can’t wait to go to Tampa next year for it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

