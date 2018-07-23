Gary With Da Tea is talking all about Pusha T’s wedding that happened this past weekend. He married his longtime girlfriend, Virginia Williams and the wedding looked gorgeous. Pharrell Williams was his best man and stars in attendance were Trey Songz, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and many more.
Nicki Minaj is also making headlines after releasing her video with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Fans don’t like the fact that she’s working with him and some say they won’t even buy her music. Headkrack mentioned that she’s trying to work with whoever is popular right now because her album didn’t do well.
RELATED: Pusha T Married His Longtime Girlfriend Virgina Williams In A Beautiful Ceremony
RELATED: Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Celeb Wedding Weekend: Tank, Pusha T & Jalen Rose Got Married! [PHOTOS]
The Latest:
- STORMY DANIELS: Getting Divorced
- Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter
- ‘LHHH’ Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To Keep It Fake Classy
- #MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just Casually Took Her To Italy For This Simple Reason
- Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out
- Get The Guac: 3 California Men Charged For Illegal $300,000 Avocado Business
- 50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young Throwing Shade At His Ex Iggy Azalea?
- Made In America Festival Isn’t Going Anywhere, Including Leaving The Parkway
- Interesting Info About Pusha T’s Celebrity Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Beautiful Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]
Pusha T & Virginia Williams' Beautiful Wedding Ceremony [PHOTOS]
1. Pusha T & Virgina Williams Tie The Knot1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
Interesting Info About Pusha T’s Celebrity Wedding [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com