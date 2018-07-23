You could call this Ohio burglar a sharp undressed man — since a homeowner discovered him in her bed, naked from the waist down and fondling an axe.

The victim walked into her bedroom on Friday morning and found a pantless Robert McClain snoozing in her sheets, holding his tool in left hand and the axe in his right. She yelled for her husband to come upstairs to help chase off the intruder, who initially ran to the garage, but then charged back towards the couple.

The homeowner fired a shot into the ground, which ricocheted and grazed the 39-year-old suspect’s head. He was stunned but unhurt, and surrendered to cops when they arrived. (Middletown Journal-News)

#WTFasho Get Your Axe Outta My Bed! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

