Made In America Festival Isn’t Going Anywhere, Including Leaving The Parkway

JAY-Z had threatened to move his festival to another city, if it was kicked out of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After Jay Z threatened to move the Made In America festival after news surfaced that Mayor Kenney wanted it to be the last year on the parkway, it looks like Mayor Kenney and Roc Nation had a positive meeting and things seemed to have been worked out.

“Mayor Jim Kenney and Roc Nation Chief Operating Officer Desiree Perez agreed on terms to keep the festival along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for years to come, noting they were both committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with the large-scale event,” according to Billboard.

“I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success,” said Kenney in a statement. “The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia — the birthplace of our country — and I’m optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event. I look forward to working with Roc Nation and Live Nation, and maintaining this Philadelphia tradition for years to come.”

Last week things were far less amicable between the parties, as a public war of words played out in the media over the annual Labor Day event.

Photos
