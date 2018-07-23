CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In New “Damage” Music Video

#NotPrepared.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pride Parade With Mya

Source: C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/ Victoria Said It-WFUN/WHHL

Mya is ready for you now.

The R&B diva continues to bring the sexy with songs from her eighth studio album TKO (The Knock Out). 

This time, she has a music video for her track “Damage” and Mya is certainly causing some wreckage with the raw energy she brings to Galen Hooks‘ choreography.

We’ve covered Hooks before on our Instagram page and it should already give you a teaser of what’s in store…

 

Flames.

Watch how Hooks, who also directed “Damage,” brought out the best in an R&B favorite below!

Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In New “Damage” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 4 days ago
07.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close