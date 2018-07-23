CLOSE
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young Throwing Shade At His Ex Iggy Azalea?

Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015

Source: Kevin Tachman / Getty

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young haven’t been together in over a year now, but thanks to social media, they can still see each other’s every move.

 

We all know that Iggs loves to flaunt her ass-ets on the ‘gram, but let Nick tell, he’s the reason behind her recent thirst traps.

 

The NBA star (who is currently back with his children’s mother Keonna Greene) took to Twitter to get some stuff off his chest.

Let’s say Nick wasn’t throwing shade at his famous ex — his timing was impeccable. His tweets were posted just moments after Iggy posted yet another twerk video.

I love my life.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

 

Despite the petty moment, Swaggy P seems to be focusing on being a family man these days.

Family picnic lol

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

 

He has since deleted the shady tweets. We’re assuming Keonna don’t play that.

via GIPHY

When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young Throwing Shade At His Ex Iggy Azalea? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
