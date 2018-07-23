Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off This Fall With Thundercat & J.I.D.

Mac Miller is returning to the stage for his Swimming Tour, which will feature guest appearances from Thundercat and J.I.D.
Miller shared the official announcement on Monday afternoon via Instagram; The Swimming Tour is set to kick off this fall in conjunction with Live Nation. The tour starts on October 27 in San Francisco and will travel through 26 different cities in North America before concluding on December 10th in Vancouver.
The news of the tour comes just a few days after Mac unveiled the track list for his forthcoming fifth studio album, Swimming. While the project doesn’t appear to consist of any guest features, his future tour-mate J.I.D is listed a co-writer for one of the album’s singles “Self Care.”
Fans hoping to get their hands on tickets can grab them once they go on sale beginning Tuesday, July 24th, at 10 AM here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting July 27th at the same time.
Check out the Swimming Tour dates below.
Mac Miller’s The Swimming Tour Dates
Oct. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Masonic
Oct. 30 – San Jose, Calif. – City National Civic
Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Greek Theatre
Nov. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Comerica Theatre
Nov. 3 – San Diego, Calif. – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – The Fillmore
Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Revention Music Center
Nov. 9 – Austin, Texas – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Nov. 10 – Dallas, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. – Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 16 – Orlando, Fla. – CFE Arena
Nov. 17 – Miami, Fla. – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Nov. 19 – Washington, D.C. – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov. 21 – Boston, Mass. – Agganis Arena
Nov. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Nov. 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Petersen Events Center
Nov. 25 – Toronto, Canada – REBEL
Nov. 28 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre
Nov. 30 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Eagles Ballroom*
Dec. 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory
Dec. 2 – Madison, Wisc. – The Sylvee
Dec. 3 – Chicago, Ill. – Aragon Ballroom
Dec. 8 – Boise, Idaho – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Dec. 9 – Seattle, Wash. – WaMu Theater
Dec. 10 – Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Forum
Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off This Fall With Thundercat & J.I.D. was originally published on globalgrind.com