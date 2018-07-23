Jay Rock Explains How He Became Affiliated With The Bloods [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jay Rock stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to speak with Headkrack about his new album “Redemption” and recent tour. He has one of the dopest albums out right now and Jay Rock is so happy to have this opportunity to share his music with his fans. Jay Rock spoke about when good things happen in his life there so much bad that comes with it at times.

After his first album was released he was supposed to go on tour but wasn’t able to because he got into a really bad bike accident. Jay Rock broke his fem and cracked his pelvis, but he took the time to think God wanted him to take a small break. This is his time for redemption and to have a second chance at all these opportunities.

Jay Rock spoke about how being a Blood was a lifestyle and he grew up around it. A lot of his family members were involved in the gang and he talked about it just being his life. He also spoke about in getting into a lot of fights, living in the projects and so much more.

