Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship Donor

$3 million is paying 30 med students’ full tuition at U. of Houston.

Fans are convinced that Beyoncé is the secret donor behind The University of Houston’s recently announced $3 million donation.

There no facts connecting Bey to the act of kindness, other than it being her hometown university, and because she’s made similar donations before.

Last summer social speculated whether a $1.5 million donation was made by Queen Bey herself.

According to CNN:

An anonymous donor gifted $3 million dollars to the Texas university — enough to pay the full tuition of all 30 students who will be the medical school’s first class when it opens in 2020

Hit the jump to see the Bey hive’s theories and receipts.

