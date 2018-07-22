CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K Ratings

Some stars weren’t satisfied with their overall ranking.

0 reads
Leave a comment
NBA 2K18, Kemba Walker

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

It’s a dream come true for any baller to be able to play as themselves on a video game.

But the NBA2K ratings have become so important to players and fans that the greatest athletes in the world are on social media worrying about how their digital skills measure up.

Clickthrough to see LeBron, Ben Simmons and more react to their overall ratings.

Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K Ratings was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
When You Google “Idiot,” Donald Trump’s Image Is…
 3 days ago
07.20.18
Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry…
 4 days ago
07.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close