6ix9ine Is Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Kidnapped & Robbed In Brooklyn

Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine has recently been hospitalized after an intense experience allegedly involving three gunmen.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine was finishing up a music video shoot in Brooklyn early Sunday morning and around 4am he drove home. Sources say when he got to his place, another car pulled up and blocked his driveway.

Three hooded gunmen reportedly got out the car and pistol whipped 6ix9ine, knocking him unconscious. When 6ix9ine awakened, he was in the back seat of their car riding around. The gunmen said if 6ix9ine didn’t give them jewelry and money, they would kill him.

Sources continue that the gunmen pulled up to 6ix9ine’s home a short time later and two of them went inside, while the third watched 6ix9ine in the car. The gunmen allegedly collected $750k in jewelry and between $15k and $20k in cash. All this happened while 6ix9ine’s baby mama and daughter were in the house. Luckily, they weren’t hurt.

Once the two gunman came for what they wanted, they still weren’t done with 6ix9ine. Sources say they continued driving around with 6ix9ine still in the back seat, but at some point 6ix9ine was able to jump out the car by opening the back door. One of the gunmen started chasing 6ix9ine, but he soon gave up, afraid that people might ID him.

6ix9ine reportedly hopped in the passenger seat of a stranger’s vehicle and pleaded for help. The stranger called 911 and then told the rapper to get out of the car at an intersection. An ambulance eventually came and took 6ix9ine to the hospital where he’s at now.

All of this comes hot off of 6ix9ine’s court troubles for an altercation with a 16-year-old back in January.

