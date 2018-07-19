Don Juan Fasho: MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK

THE EQUALIZER 2 (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Robert McCall returns to deliver his special brand of vigilante justice — but how far will he go when it’s someone he loves?

WHO’S IN IT? Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo

TRIVIA:

This is the first sequel Denzel Washington has ever done.

The first movie, released in 2014, grossed $101.5 million in North America.

The Equalizer TV show, starring Edward Woodward, aired from 1985 to 1989.

MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN! (Musical)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Sophie finds out more about her mother’s past while seeking guidance on how to handle her pregnancy.

WHO’S IN IT? Amanda Seyfried, Cher, Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James,Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters

TRIVIA:

The first flick came out in 2008 and made $615.7 million worldwide.

This movie marks Cher’s first on-screen film role since 2010. The last time she co-starred with Meryl Streep was in 1983’s Silkwood.

The budget was $75 million.

UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A teen comes into possession of a new laptop and soon discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back.

WHO’S IN IT? Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Chelsea Alden, Colin Woodell

TRIVIA: