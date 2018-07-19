Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying ‘Africa Won The World Cup’

As the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah‘s job is to make sarcastic statements while speaking on the obvious truths of what’s happening in politics.

Usually people know not to take the comedian’s jokes too serious, but apparently, the French Ambassador, Gerard Araud, didn’t get the memo.

Araud wrote Noah a disgruntled letter about a joke the host made, saying that Africa won the world cup, because, well, they kinda did:

So many pure and genuine reasons for AFRICA to be proud of and celebrate that FRANCE won the WORLD CUP 2018 pic.twitter.com/28l3YTf1M1 — MICHOcoach (@michocoach) July 16, 2018

Noah read the letter out loud to his audience during a Daily Show commercial and responded to the Ambassador’s disdain with class, character and a little bit of comedy:

Stop what you're doing and watch this. Trevor Noah responds to the French ambassador to the U.S. who got upset because Noah joked and said "Africa won the World Cup" after France won it. He calls out the double standard to how African migrants are viewed.pic.twitter.com/AiNnEVRv3w — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) July 19, 2018

Right on, Trevor!

