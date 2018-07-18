CLOSE
Music
Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married

Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration Hosted By Stevie J

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It looks like they’re going to be a Bad Boy reunion in the bedroom between Stevie J and Faith Evans. The former label mates, who dated at the end of 2016, tied the knot in their hotel room, TMZ reports.

News broke earlier today that Stevie and Faith applied for a marriage license in Clark County then sources confirmed they already got hitched. The wedding comes on the heels of this steamy clip Stevie posted on Instagram.

The newlyweds tweeted,

The honeymoon phase didn’t last long because Stevie’s old flame Joseline Hernandez posted a screenshot of their conversation where the reality TV star asked him to marry her.

Happy honey moon 😂😂😂😂 Petty Wednesday

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

Chile, dis tew much.

Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

