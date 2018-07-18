Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the entertainment gossip! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott are on the cover of GQ magazine. In an interview with the two they talk about their daughter, how they make their relationship work and being in love.

Follow @TheRSMS

Travis in the story spoke about how Kylie likes him for the person he is and that he wasn’t nervous about being with a woman like her. Kylie likes to keep her relationship private and talked about how they do their own thing, but make it work. He recently bought her a new car and for his birthday she shut down six flags. Gary mentioned that Tyga is somewhere really mad at all of this.

RELATED: “Forbes” Says Kylie Jenner Is “Self-Made”, Twitter Collectively Says GTFOH

RELATED: Why Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Believe Her Daughter Will Need Plastic Surgery [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Fans Stir Up Talk That Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Is Her Baby Daddy

The Latest:

How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Make Their Relationship Work [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com