Who Has The Best Rap Snack Chips? [EXCLUSIVE]

Have you seen rap snack chips? If you haven’t you must get your hands on some. The chips have rappers face on it and each one has a different flavor. Rock-T loves the Lil Boosie flaming hot spicy bbq flavor, Headkrack enjoys the Lil Romeo chips and Da Brat is here for the Migos ranch flavor.

Speaking of Lil Boosie he just got good news and is off of parole. Fans were excited about Chance The Rapper and his new album, but it looks like we won’t be getting one. The rapper went on social media to tell fans that a new album isn’t coming this week.

