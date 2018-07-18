Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s So Important To Get Educated About Politics Now More Than Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley is speaking about the importance of voting. For years people died and fought so that we can exercise our right to vote. All elections matter and you can’t complain about everything if you don’t vote.

Rickey also spoke about how Donald Trump committed treason when he met with Vladamir Putin privately without any of his cabinet members. He mentioned that if Barack Obama would’ve pulled the same stunt they would be trying to impeach him right now. Rickey didn’t like the fact that Trump basically accepted what Russia did during the elections.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley: Playing Sports Is Okay, But What’s Your Plan B [EXCLUSIVE]

He wants everyone to get educated on voting and how it effects us all. Rickey is sick of what’s happening in this country and is hoping for change. During mid-term elections and every other election make sure you go out and vote.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tells Jermaine Dupri About The SoSo Def Artist That Marked A Milestone In Rickey’s Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa” Feat. Swae Lee Is Such A Great Song [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

7 photos Launch gallery

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era

Today would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. As the world celebrates his life, check out Madiba’s most powerful speeches.

Rickey Smiley Explains Why It’s So Important To Get Educated About Politics Now More Than Ever [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry…
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 17 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 17 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close