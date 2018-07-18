Color us SHOCKED. It’s a Bad Boy wedding for Faith Evans and Stevie J as the pair applied for a marriage license in Vegas and are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jordan! TMZ reported the news. The two recently shot a music video where they were getting hot and heavy all over the camera.
The pair may have broken up last year but got back together and were all cute on social media. Stevie tweeted, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”
This is Stevie’s first marriage and Faith’s third. Congrats to the happy couple!
Faith Evans And Stevie J Married In Las Vegas was originally published on theboxhouston.com