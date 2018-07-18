CLOSE
Beyonce Sparks More Pregnancy Rumors

According to a new video, the queen could be preggo!

A video from Beyonce’s recent show in Paris shows Beyonce on stage rocking short shorts, with a skin-tight bodysuit. When the clip flashes a side angle of Queen B, it appears as if she has a small baby bump.

The rumors started after Jay-Z reportedly rubbed her stomach and smiled while performing ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ at another recent concert date.

If the rumors are true this would be baby number four (the couple’s favorite number).

