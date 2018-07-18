According to a new video, the queen could be preggo!

A video from Beyonce’s recent show in Paris shows Beyonce on stage rocking short shorts, with a skin-tight bodysuit. When the clip flashes a side angle of Queen B, it appears as if she has a small baby bump.

The rumors started after Jay-Z reportedly rubbed her stomach and smiled while performing ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ at another recent concert date.

If the rumors are true this would be baby number four (the couple’s favorite number).

Beyonce Sparks More Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: