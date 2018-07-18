GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Keeps It Cute In Trench Coat Dress While Celebrating Nelson Mandela

The Duchess of Sussex recently stepped right on over the chill of her father’s shade in a sleeveless trench that reportedly came from her very own closet! Meghan Markle greeted the granddaughter of political leader Nelson Mandela with her husband Prince Harry in a soft pink sleeveless coat from Canadian label House of Nonie, diamond studs, a simple clutch, and nude heels. Want to know how to get her casual yet elegant look for less? Check out these options for every budget and body type below.

SPLURGE

Sometimes there’s nothing like the real thing. The exact coat she rocked from the brand’s website in pink and black for $1,085. Add some high priced height in these $625 nude pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Try your hand at matching Meghan’s shine with $1200 solitaire studs from Tiffany and Company.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

SPEND

Choose a high quality option that won’t completely break the bank with this $400 Phillip Lim pick. Slip on some Sam Edelman pumps for just $120 before visiting Zales for a much more affordable pair of sparklers at $259.

SAVE

Not interested in committing your coins to trends? Belt this long vest from Elodie for just $39.97. The button detailing on the shoulder provides a similar poised effect. Or go with this classic skater option from ASOS for $60.50. Get hefty faux studs for just $32 at QVC. Complete the look with a $95 clutch from Rebecca Minkoff or a small enveloped purse from Aldo for $29.98.

PLUS-SIZE

Mimic the look in a collared vest from Belk for just $19.99 or hug your curves in cashmere for $82.00. Skip the uncomfortable red bottoms and go with Charles David’s “Sweetness” pumps on sale for $59.98. Snag a KELLY & KATIE Cenade Clutch with removable chain for just $29.99.

