Wiz Khalifa On How He And Amber Rose Helped Their Son Get Into One Of The Best Schools In The Country [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Wiz Khalifa is still hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He spoke about his son going to kindergarten next year and how his son doesn’t like when people wave to him. Wiz mentioned that the kids are happy to see him, but some of the parents are a lot to take on.
There was a process to get into this prestigious school and Wiz and Amber Rose’s son had to take a test. Then they had to be interviewed to understand the family dynamic. They both just want the best for their son and look forward to this school year.
Wiz also spoke about how he goes to PTA meetings smelling like weed. Amber and him co-parent very well together and try to be at all the school functions. He also talked about how there are a lot of kids that have famous parents that go there.
