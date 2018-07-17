CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ex-Wrestlers Sue Ohio State For Dr. Strauss’ Alleged Sexual Misconduct

1 reads
Leave a comment

The Strauss family have said they are shocked by the allegations.

Ohio State University has received a lawsuit from four former wrestlers accusing the university from not stopping “rampant sexual misconduct” from Dr. Richard Strauss.

Dr. Strauss made national news earlier this year when former athletes from the 1980s to 1990s accused the doctor of sexual misconduct while going to OSU. An independent investigation was launched involving 14 men.

Unfortunately, Dr. Strauss will never see his date in court for he committed suicide in 2005.

5 Reasons The Ohio State Buckeyes Won The Championship

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Reasons The Ohio State Buckeyes Won The Championship

Continue reading 5 Reasons The Ohio State Buckeyes Won The Championship

5 Reasons The Ohio State Buckeyes Won The Championship

Source: 10TV

Ex-Wrestlers Sue Ohio State For Dr. Strauss’ Alleged Sexual Misconduct was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nickelodeon Presents Fairypalooza Premiere 2005
90’s Babies Get Your Kids Ready: Nickelodeon’s Bringing…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close