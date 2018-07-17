CLOSE
#RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class

Snow talks Netflix deal, gentrification and new mentorship program.

Curtis Snow

Source: Chilly-O / @ChillyOLovesYou

Curtis Snow, the star and director of the Netflix hit Snow On Tha Bluff spoke to students at Morehouse College for the Entrepreneurship center’s final “TREP Talk” of the year.

Watch via Twitter moments below.

Livestream here via Periscope.

In his latest #RealNews update for @GlobalGrind, Curtis Snow talks about his Morehouse visit and his next moves, including a non-profit program that helps independent artists.

Hit the jump to hear from the man himself.

